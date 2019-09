FLORENCE, Colo. — Michael DeLaurentis, the Chief of Police in Florence has called off shift for the final time Monday before retirement.

The emotional moment was captured on video.

As the cameras were rolling DeLaurentis said signing off was harder than he thought it would be after 42 years of service.

FOX21 News team wants to congratulate Chief DeLaurentis for the many years of service to the community and have a happy retirement!

Check out his final call into dispatch.