Florence Brewing Company to host Florence Fire Relief Fundraiser Sept. 4

FLORENCE, Colo.– Florence Brewing Company will host a Florence Fire Relief Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 4 for a recovery fund aiding each of the five businesses destroyed on Main Street recently.

Donations for a silent auction are currently being accepted. Please reach out to Janna Hagen at janners@115@gmail.com for more information. The silent auction will begin at 11:00 a.m. the day of the fundraiser with all proceedings going toward the Fire Relief Fund to be distributed to the five businesses that were destroyed.

Half Catz Band will be performing from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m with Partially Stable taking over from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Spur of the Moment will wrap up the night starting at 6:00 p.m. and playing until the fundraiser is over at 9:00 p.m.

P-Dub’s Rolling Smokehouse, Crash Site, Smithgrubs, Reggae Pot Xpress, Wunder Wagon and Hungry Buffalo food trucks will be on be location selling food throughout the fundraiser duration as well.

For information about volunteering for the event and marketing sponsorships, contact the Florence Brewing company on their Facebook page or by email at Arianna@florencebrewing.com.

To learn more about Florence Brewing Company, visit their website.