Florence Brewing Company holds Food Truck Rally

FLORENCE, Colo. — Florence Brewing Company is holding a Food Truck Rally and Live Music event.

Starting Saturday at 11 a.m., several food trucks will be on-site including Crash Site with Gourmet Burgers & Grilled Cheese, Fire & Ice with BBQ Favorites, From the Flames with Wood Fired Pizza, Holy Cow with American, Indian & Fair Foods, Reggae Pot Jamaican Grill with Jamaican Food, and SmithGrubs with Soul Food Eats.

Rhythmic duo Leo & the Lark will begin playing at 3 p.m.

In addition, Florence Brewing Company will have 20 different beers and seltzers on tap. Craft sodas will also be available.

Organizers say this is a family-friendly event; well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Outdoor patio seating will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The event is located at 200 S. Pikes Peak Avenue Florence, CO 81226.

