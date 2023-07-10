(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southwest Airlines service from Colorado Springs Airport (COS) to Long Beach, California begins Tuesday, July 11.

The inaugural flight to Long Beach (LGB) will depart COS at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with nonstop service to LGB. The addition of Southwest service to LGB was announced in February.

“This new daily service to Long Beach is the flight we desperately need for business and vacation travel,” said Doug Price, President, and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, when the flights were announced.

Southwest Airlines began service at COS in March 2021 and now serves six destinations: Chicago (MDW), Dallas (DAL), Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), Phoenix (PHX), and now Long Beach (LGB).