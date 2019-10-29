Flights canceled at COS and Denver airports, airlines offer travel waivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Winter weather has caused airlines to cancel dozens of flights at Denver International Airport and Colorado Springs Airport Tuesday, according to data from FlightAware.

Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United airlines have all issued travel advisories for flights to and from Colorado airports. Passengers scheduled to travel on these flights may be eligible to change their itineraries with no change fees.

