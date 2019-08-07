Flight For Life Blood Drive

PUEBLO, Colo. — Flight For Life Colorado now carries blood products onboard all of its helicopters, improving capabilities to provide the best possible care for patients.

The current blood shortage in Colorado makes it crucial that we gather together to donate and help those in need.

FFL is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center Monday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flight For Life helicopter hangar.

Everyone who donates blood will receive a special gift from FFL and get the chance to see inside the life-saving helicopter.

Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death in trauma patients, so FFL now having the capability to administer pre-hospital transfusions is a valuable and life-saving measure for our community.

Call the Vitalant Appointment Center, or sign up online using vitalant.org, site code #0970 to schedule an appointment.