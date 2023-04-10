(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 18th Annual United Way Flavor of Pueblo will be held Thursday, May 18 at the Pueblo Convention Center, and registration for vendors closes April 21.

The Flavor of Pueblo event offers guests a sampling of tasty Southern Colorado food and beverages, while raising money for the United Way of Pueblo County and its programs.

“Pueblo prides itself on being a ‘foodie’s paradise’ with so many unique and distinctly Pueblo food offerings,” said Mario Gernazio, Jr., United Way director of resource development. “Not only are we fortunate to have such great culinary options that taste amazing, but our local cuisine also represents us as a culture and community. United Way is excited to spotlight the region’s very best food and drink at our annual event.”

The event welcomes restaurants, food trucks, distributors, distilleries, breweries/taprooms, and businesses to participate. Vendor booths are available for purchase with a sign-up deadline of April 21. Interested vendors can register at www.pueblounitedway.org/flavor.

Tickets for guests are on sale now and run $30 in advance, or $35 at the door on the day of the event. They can be purchased at the Pueblo Memorial Hall Box Office, 1 City Hall Place and online at pueblounitedway.org/flavor.

Tickets purchased online will incur an additional fee. The cost of attendance covers samples of food and beverages provided by vendors throughout the evening.

Specialty beverages, additional food, and other items will be available for purchase.