Flash flooding in west Colorado Springs, Stratmoor Hills, Broadmoor area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A flash flood warning had been issued for the west side of Colorado Springs by the National Weather Service.
NWS reporting, Fountain Creek rose four feet in a 20-minute time period.
Pikes Peak ARES says it only takes an inch or so of water to stall a car.
Never drive through moving water or areas where you can’t tell how deep the water is, even with 4WD/AWD truck/SUVs.
Most cars can be floated by 18 inches. When you get stuck, you put other lives at risk, according to Pikes Peak ARES.
The Broadmoor neighboorhood also seeing a significant amount of hail.