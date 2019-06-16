Flash flooding in west Colorado Springs, Stratmoor Hills, Broadmoor area

Local

by: Carly Moore

Posted: / Updated:
flood warning_25566

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A flash flood warning had been issued for the west side of Colorado Springs by the National Weather Service.

NWS reporting, Fountain Creek rose four feet in a 20-minute time period.

Pikes Peak ARES says it only takes an inch or so of water to stall a car.

Never drive through moving water or areas where you can’t tell how deep the water is, even with 4WD/AWD truck/SUVs.

Most cars can be floated by 18 inches. When you get stuck, you put other lives at risk, according to Pikes Peak ARES.

The Broadmoor neighboorhood also seeing a significant amount of hail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story