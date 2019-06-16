Flash flooding in west Colorado Springs, Stratmoor Hills, Broadmoor area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A flash flood warning had been issued for the west side of Colorado Springs by the National Weather Service.

NWS reporting, Fountain Creek rose four feet in a 20-minute time period.

The Fountain Creek located near I25 and S. Nevada Ave has risen from 5.4 feet to around 9.9 feet in the past 20 minutes ending at 510 PM. Anyone near river banks in the Fountain area should move to higher ground. #cowx — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 16, 2019

Flash Flood Warning continues for Colorado Springs CO, Broadmoor CO until 6:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/WCndAz4WAd — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 16, 2019

Pikes Peak ARES says it only takes an inch or so of water to stall a car.

Never drive through moving water or areas where you can’t tell how deep the water is, even with 4WD/AWD truck/SUVs.

Most cars can be floated by 18 inches. When you get stuck, you put other lives at risk, according to Pikes Peak ARES.

The Broadmoor neighboorhood also seeing a significant amount of hail.