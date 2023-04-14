(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The only flagship Hyundai store in the state celebrated its newly renovated and expanded facility in Colorado Springs on Friday, April 14.

Around 200 people showed up for the event at Phil Long Hyundai of Chapel Hills. More than 6,000 square feet of space has been added to the store, expanding the showroom for more display vehicles.

“Really comes down to customer service,” said Jeff Mattingley, General Manager of Phil Long Hyundai of Chapel Hills. “The one thing that we’ve done is redesign the showroom to be very inviting, very open, but yet very transparent. So we try to make it a very fun experience. This is the most beautiful facility of all the 15 stores we’ve got.” This is the most beautiful one, and it truly is a flagship that’s oftentimes around, yeah, you.”

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

On Saturday, the public is invited to visit the dealership for a community fair, which runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event is free and registration is not required.