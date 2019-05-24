Flags placed at Air Force Academy cemetery in honor of Memorial Day

Nearly 1.300 American flags were placed across the United States Air Force Academy cemetery on Thursday.

“We feel it’s very important that our son understands the sacrifices that our military people give every day, because sometimes they’re forgotten,” U.S. Navy veteran Alison Brazil said.

The flags were placed to honor all veterans who have served in America’s armed forces.

“Other notable individuals buried there include former Air Force Chiefs of Staff Generals Carl Spaatz and Curtis LeMay; triple ace and former Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Robin Olds; Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. William Crawford, U.S. Army; Capt Valmore Bourque, the first person to be sworn in as an Academy cadet and the first graduate to be killed in combat; and 1st Lt. Roslyn Schulte, Academy Class of 2006, who was the first woman graduate to be killed in combat,” the Academy said in a statement.

Volunteers, current service members, and veterans came together to place the flags throughout the cemetery.

“It makes me appreciate what we have,” Maj. Rigo Berto Perez, an Air Force veteran, said. “A lot of people don’t understand after doing several deployments, I’ve seen people fall, so we can have the freedoms we have today.”

Lt. Gen. Hubert Harmon, the Academy’s first Superintendent, was the first to be interred, on Sept. 28, 1958.