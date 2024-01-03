(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A new business has opened its doors in downtown Pueblo, with thousands of puzzles waiting to be solved. Pueblo Puzzleworks has a headscratcher for all ages, featuring cartoons, musicians, and even one designed after the Steel City.

“When I first moved to Colorado, my sister and her family came to visit, and we had a great evening doing a jigsaw puzzle because it’s a wonderful family activity,” said Owner of Pueblo Puzzleworks, David Pollock. “At the time, my nieces were fairly young, so it was a lot of fun and we all had a good time and so that’s one of the reasons I think Jigsaw puzzles appealed to me so much.”

When it comes to discovering his puzzle passion, Pollock explained, “I did them my whole life, but over the COVID, I really started doing them a lot and just fell in love with them and realized that it was something that I wanted to bring to Pueblo.”

At the checkout counter, if you look on the floor you can spot some puzzle pieces. A little reminder to the immense puzzle passion the owner has.

The allure of the unsolved riddle lies in its ability to unite people of all ages, each contributing their own effort to piece the puzzle together.

“Jigsaw puzzles are literally for all ages,” Pollock said. “We have puzzles here for 12 months and over. The baby puzzles are just adorable, they’re usually one or two pieces that fit together and just wonderful pictures and there’s no age limit.”

With over a thousand puzzles to choose from, customers are able to find the perfect one to cure their curiosity.

There are more than a thousand puzzles on the shelves, and in the back of the store are tables with pieces waiting to be picked up.

“I have some jigsaw puzzle tables set up,” Pollock stated. “There’s always two puzzles, a kids puzzle and an involved puzzle.”

Mark and Dee Weisbach are a pair of puzzle solvers who enjoy taking on the challenge, especially in the cold months. The two visited the store for the first time on Wednesday morning and were able to place some puzzle pieces together.

“It is something that you know that you enjoy doing,” Mark Weisbach said. “You want to check it out and see what it’s all about.”

For those puzzlers who have finished their jigsaw, there is the chance to bring it in for a second life. The Weisbach’s added some of their puzzles to the table and exchanged for another challenge to bring home.

Two puzzlers Dee and Mark stopped by the shop for the first time on Wednesday morning.

While the new puzzles caught many customers’ attention, there is a most popular puzzle in the batch that features signature spots throughout the City of Pueblo.

“This is one of our most popular sellers right now,” said Cheyene Howe, an employee of Pueblo Puzzleworks and a friend of Pollock. “This one’s a Pueblo puzzle, so it’s a local artist that’s here out in town and just highlighting a lot of the main sort of areas out here in Pueblo, just really bringing the beauty back into it.”

The best seller at the store is the Pueblo Jigsaw Puzzle which was designed by a local artist.

The name of the store does have meaning, as Pollock hopes to hold competitions and one day even make his own puzzles for the community to solve.

“I hope to collaborate with Pueblo artists, Pueblo has a wonderful art community,” Pollock said. “So, I’ll be working with painters and… I’ll be working with the local Pueblo artists for the images, and then I will cut the wood puzzles myself. Then also there’ll be regular cardboard puzzles that I can custom make if someone wants to bring in like a photograph or something like that.”

Signature spots all throughout Pueblo are showcased on the 500-piece puzzle.

As for future events, keep an eye out for something special on National Puzzle Day, which is Jan. 29, stay tuned for updates online.

While the store is filling a missing piece in downtown Pueblo, it also serves as a gathering point for puzzle enthusiasts to come together over a shared passion.

“Honestly, it’s just really exciting,” Howe said. “Just seeing people as excited about puzzles as we are and just really pumped up to see them because, you don’t really think of puzzles as being this huge, exciting thing.”