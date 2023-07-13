(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs fitness instructor who is battling cancer received a used car free of charge on Thursday, July 13.

Before receiving her used Nissan Altima, Corlisha Lingao was unable to get to her cancer treatments without a ride form her mother, who is in her 70s. Now, thanks to a generous donation from auto shop Adam & Son’s nonprofit, the Stranded Motorist Fund, Lingao can safely drive herself to and from her appointments.

The stranded motorist fund was created by Adam & Son to help people in the community who can’t afford to repair their cars.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Mike Duran

“They called me up and said they had a car that was donated to me, and I’m very appreciative,” said Lingao. “I’m just happy and ready to drive.”

According to the Stranded Motorist Fund, the nonprofit has gifted more than $80,000 in repairs and used cars through the fund. If you would like to donate to the fund, either monetarily or with a used car, regardless of condition, visit the link above.