(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Several regions and local governments in the state will receive more than $18 million in opioid settlement funds after the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council approved requests from counties across the state.

At a meeting on Thursday, the council determined the requests for funds complied with approved uses in an agreement that 312 local governments signed on to, which outlines the ways the funds can be used. The council also asked the banking firm holding Colorado’s opioid settlement funds to send the funds to the regions and local governments.

“The release of these funds is an important step forward in our efforts to address the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, the chair of the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council. “This crisis continues to take a toll on Coloradans. We will continue working with our regional opioid abatement councils and local governments as they work together toward a better future for all Coloradans.”

This is the first round of opioid settlement funds being released to communities in Colorado. Funding can be requested each year for the next 18 years, and 12 of Colorado’s 19 regions chose to request funds available during this first funding period.

Pueblo, Huerfano, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, and Baca Counties are set to receive $2 million, while Chaffee, Fremont, and Custer Counties are set to receive over $500,000.

El Paso County plans to request funding as well, and has two more opportunities to do so- Nov. 1 and Dec. 15.