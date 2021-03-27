First responders line I-25 to honor family of fallen Boulder officer

Colorado Springs police officers and firefighters honored the mother of fallen officer Eric Talley as she was escorted from New Mexico to Boulder Saturday. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — First responders from across the Front Range lined Interstate 25 Saturday as fallen police officer Eric Talley’s family was escorted to Boulder from New Mexico for the officer’s funeral.

Talley, 51, was killed in the line of duty at a Boulder King Soopers Monday. He was one of 10 people killed in the mass shooting.

Talley was born in Houston, but spent most of his life in New Mexico before moving to Colorado, where he has been for several years. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife and seven children.

Colorado State Patrol troopers escorted Talley’s family from New Mexico to Boulder Saturday. First responders from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, and Colorado Springs Fire Department lined the route in honor.

“The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is extremely honored to be able to show respect to fallen Officer Eric Talley’s family as they travel to Boulder Colorado,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts are with the Boulder Police Department as they mourn the untimely loss of a hero,”

“CS Bravest and Finest joined forces to honor the mother of Boulder Police Officer Talley being escorted from New Mexico by CSP,” the fire department said in a tweet. “We staffed the overpasses at Bijou & N. Academy to be with her on her journey north through our city.”

Funeral services for Talley will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Lafayette. While the general public is welcome to attend, attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The service will be streamed live online.