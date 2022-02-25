WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — An overnight chimney fire in Teller County caused several first responders to flock to a residential area in Woodland Park.

Thursday evening, Woodland Park Police and NE Teller County Fire Protection District responded to Scott Avenue and Highway 24 for reports of heavy smoke and a burning smell.

Courtesy of Woodland Park Police Department

Units discovered a chimney fire and was able to get it under control quickly.

“We just wanted to say thank you on a job well done, great teamwork, and that we are very lucky to have such amazing people who serve and protect our community,” Woodland Park Police Department wrote on Facebook.

No injuries or damage were reported.