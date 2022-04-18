COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is set to host approximately 20 “Living With Wildfire” town hall meetings over the next few months, the first of which happens Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting is for residents who live south of Highway 24 and west of I-25. You can find a detailed list of the applicable neighborhoods in the original story below.

Among the topics that will be discussed are: how to prepare your home for wildfire, creating a wildfire action plan, and knowing when and how to evacuate.

The first meeting is Tuesday April 19th from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Meadows Park Community Center — 1943 S El Paso Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80905

If you can’t make the first meeting, another will be held on Thursday, April 21st, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Skyway Elementary School — 1100 Mercury Drive, Colorado Springs CO 80905

Both of the aforementioned meetings are for the same area of town.

Two additional meetings have now been added for residents living north of Highway 24, south of Garden of the Gods, and west of I-25. Those meetings are set for the first week in May.

To find more information and to keep up to date with the schedule, head to coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series