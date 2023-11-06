(MONUMENT, Colo.) — Whataburger announced the groundbreaking of its first Monument location which will feature an outdoor dining area designed to host events.

Whataburger said the groundbreaking will happen on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and will be located at 17889 Fat Tire Drive, scheduled to open in 2024.

Whataburger said the new location will feature a unique twist–it will include a large open dining area with a turf yard. The area will be used to host a variety of events, including live music and community gatherings. The location will have Whataburger’s signature orange and white, while also blending in with Monument’s rustic charm.

“With our unique outdoor dining area setting a new standard for the brand, we’re eager to transform this location into a vibrant gathering place, offering fresh, bold flavors alongside a warm, inviting space that truly fosters community spirit and extraordinary hospitality,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks Colorado. “We look forward to opening and introducing the Whataburger experience to our friends in Monument.”

The location will also have a double drive-thru for convenience, said Whataburger. The location is expected to create up to 100 jobs for the local community.