First Lutheran Church of Colorado Springs finishes $3.6 million renovation of Jewett Mansion/Peel House

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– In honor of the 150th founding anniversary of Colorado Springs, First Lutheran Church is celebrating with a mini-street parade, ribbon-cutting and rededication to the newly privately-funded renovation of the historic Jewett/Peel Mansion on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1:00 p.m.

The project cost $3.6 million, with the mansion itself having been built in 1906 by William Jewett, owner of the Patty Stuart Jewett Memorial Field and Golf Course, named in honor of his late wife. The yellow brick of the 15-room Italian Renaissance mansion was brought to Colorado Springs from Philadelphia, Penn. and its roof tiles were brought from Chicago, Ill. The Jewett’s named the property “Mira de Flowers.” In 1996, the building was struck by lightning, causing significant damage.

For Sunday’s celebration, a North End neighborhood street parade will take place. Then, retired senior pastor Dr. Paul Peel and his wife Lois who once lived in the Jewett mansion will be taken to Peel House by horse and carriage for the ribbon-cutting and rededication. The current pastor Travis Norton will arrive in a 1910 Speedwell.

In 2016, the Jewett mansion was renamed the Peel House in honor of the then retiring Senior Pastor Peel after a career lasting 48 years at First Lutheran Church for 48 years. It was during that year that the church invited CRP Architects to assess the mansion and begin a design for its renovations. In 2019, the church decided to launch a fundraising campaign called “Rekindle the Gift” to fully renovate the Peel House into a usable facility while also maintaining the structure’s historic integrity.

Pastor Norton said, “We aimed to renovate it in such a way as to responsibly take care of this great gift and expand God’s ministry through First Lutheran Church. The result is an accessible, safe structure that fits within the historic Old North End and is available for our many ministries of outreach, education, youth development, confirmation, and Sunday School.”

The current pastor also said that he hopes to use the house for other events such as funerals, weddings, retreats, conferences and more.

To learn more about the history of First Lutheran Church of Colorado Springs, visit the website here.