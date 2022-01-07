FIRST LOOK: Here’s what Las Animas’ downtown area could look like if “Carson Square” comes to fruition

“3D computer model of most recent design concept named “Carson Square”~ provided by Jim Leggitt, FAIA LEGGITT STUDIO” — The City of Las Animas, Colorado

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — Residents of Las Animas are getting their first look at what could be their new downtown area if the idea is approved by city council members.

The concept is called “Carson Square” and is meant to improve the main intersection in Las Animas. The plan would include new electrical poles on the corners and a community space where events could be held.

The concept also calls for a monument at the end of the street that would greet visitors as they exit Highway 50.

“We have suffered through ups and downs of the economy, and we have a number of buildings in that area that are vacant,” Las Animas Mayor Scott Peterson said. “We just needed to have something a little more updated, I think for a town that is looking up and not looking down.”

According to Peterson, the revitalization is meant to attract new visitors and sales taxes, as well as acknowledgment from Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Despite the city’s size, the mayor hopes to prove his community has just as much to offer as some of its larger neighbors.

“It’s all here,” Peterson said. “We just need to complement them with more traditional small town retail experiences.”

The options will be presented in further detail to city council members next week.