First Lady Jill Biden visiting Fort Carson Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — First Lady Jill Biden will be at Fort Carson this afternoon for an event honoring military spouses.

The First Lady is set to arrive at the Colorado Springs Airport around 1:30 p.m. Drivers in the area may experience delays as her motorcade travels through southern Colorado Springs.

At Fort Carson, Biden will deliver remarks and meet with military spouses during a USO Military Spouse Connection event in advance of Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

The First Lady is on the second day of a two-day trip through Utah, Nevada, and Colorado.

