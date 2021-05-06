First Lady Jill Biden visiting Fort Carson Thursday

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a tour of the new children’s museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington state. Biden also visited with military families during her visit. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — First Lady Jill Biden will be at Fort Carson this afternoon for an event honoring military spouses.

The First Lady is set to arrive at the Colorado Springs Airport around 1:30 p.m. Drivers in the area may experience delays as her motorcade travels through southern Colorado Springs.

At Fort Carson, Biden will deliver remarks and meet with military spouses during a USO Military Spouse Connection event in advance of Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

The First Lady is on the second day of a two-day trip through Utah, Nevada, and Colorado.

