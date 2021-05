First lady Jill Biden speaks during a tour of the new children’s museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington state. Biden also visited with military families during her visit. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Fort Carson Thursday afternoon, the White House announced.

Biden will visit the Mountain Post to deliver remarks and meet with military spouses during a USO Military Spouse Connection event, in advance of Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

Earlier that day, Biden will be in Las Vegas to thank nurses at University Medical Hospital.