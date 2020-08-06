First Friday Downtown featuring both virtual and in-person art events in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — First Friday on August 7 features both virtual and in-person art events throughout Downtown Colorado Springs, including live performances and a socially distanced scavenger hunt.

First Friday is free and open to the public, offering artwork and cultural activities on the first Friday of every month from 5-8 p.m. at galleries, retailers, and nonprofits in the heart of the city.

This month, many galleries continue to support social justice causes through their platforms or profits.

For more information on participating galleries and public health, precautions click here.

New galleries & creative businesses open Downtown

Downtown welcomes two new creative businesses to the First Friday scene:

Lincoln Rose Gallery (121 E. Boulder St.), presenting Life As We Live It, a collaborative exhibit of work from over 20 Pikes Peak Region artists, with an opening reception 4-9 p.m. The gallery welcomes ALL local creatives, both established and up-and-coming, to submit one piece of work that emphasizes their interpretation of “Life As We Live It.”

Yobel Market (11 E. Bijou St.) celebrates its Downtown debut with Concrete and Crystals, sharing the transformative beauty of the artisans Yobel represents from across the globe.

Featured this month are Hiptipico, an ethical fashion brand based in Panajachel, Guatemala showcasing Maya artisans and their handmade creations; and Rift, Yobel’s signature partner in Kenya, Africa, specializing in high end, handmade leather products made by local artisans paid a fair living wage.