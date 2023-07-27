(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Exploring mountain country just got more accessible with Adventures Out West (AOW).

The Colorado Springs based company, operating since 1973, is now promoting the City’s first-ever Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant Jeep tours with wheelchair accessibility.

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee

“Whether you’re deaf, you’re blind or you’re in a wheelchair, we want you to be able to come to Adventures Out West and experience everything that we offer no matter any type of disabilities or any disadvantages that you may have,” stated Scott Graham, Director of Operations at AOW.

The Jeep was engineered with a lift and ramp to provide smooth and safe access for wheelchair bound guests. Hooks in the back corners of the vehicle keep wheelchairs secure even on those bumpy dirt roads. The open-air Jeep also offers suspension and ergonomic seating to guarantee comfort.

According to Graham, AOW had the Jeep custom built to integrate all ADA compliant elements. They were able to finish the paint job, add suspension components, better wheels, a ramp and lift, and more.

For anyone living with a disability, the chance to embrace a spirit of adventure is now!

“I was surprised and very happy to find out that there’s this service…,” said Alice Zhang, a tour guest. “I really appreciate all the efforts to make everything as accessible… to include people with disabilities to be part of nature just like everyone else and have fun.”

Zhang said her experience was easy and hassle-free for an unforgettable experience.

“If you are disabled and you want to have a Colorado adventure, call us up!” stated Graham. “We want to make it happen.”

AOW plans for an additional wheelchair accessible Jeep, which will be available sometime next year. For now, you can check out some of their other ADA compliant services like the Trolley and Shuttle tours.