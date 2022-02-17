First Colorado Whataburger to open in Colorado Springs Wednesday; get the juicy details

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs residents rejoice! Colorado’s very first Whataburger is almost here!

The first Colorado Springs Whataburger will open on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at 1310 Interquest Parkway.

“We’re excited to bring Whataburger’s big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Colorado,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks, Whataburger’s franchise partner. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”

The new restaurant aims to pay respect to Whataburger’s history while looking to the future with features including a state-of-the-art kitchen, an open-concept dining room and a double-lane drive-thru. The restaurant also displays custom interior wall art highlighting Colorado Springs’ hometown landmarks.

Led by Operating Partner Seven Weaver, the local Whataburger team of 150 employees, who Whataburger calls Family Members, is ready to serve the community through the dining room open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the drive-thru open 24/7. Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders will be available in the coming weeks.

Additional Whataburger locations are expected to open later this year at 6140 Dublin Blvd and 5905 Constitution Ave. As the brand grows locally, Whataburger plans to hire 300 talented Family Members to deliver the Whataburger experience.