(FRISCO, Colo.) — Lauryn Roberson from Copper Mountain joins FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend to talk about the snowfall into the new year.

Copper Mountain has had an incredible start to the season, currently 120 inches of snowfall this season, opening up nearly 2,000 acres of terrain for skiers with all lifts open, according to Roberson. Copper Mountain offers terrain for every level of skier and boarder.

“This is the athlete’s mountain, and we really have something for everyone,” said Roberson.

The mountain has an interesting layout, the west is where Copper’s beginner terrain is located, and the east has the more extreme terrain.

Copper Mountain has a couple of events happening this weekend. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Copper Mountain will have WinterBike, a nighttime bike race with two categories – one for kids and one for adults. Also happening on Saturday is a Party at Peace Park, one of the terrain parks at Copper Mountain, which will feature music, swag giveaways, and more.

More information about Copper Mountain can be found on its website.