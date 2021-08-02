First Annual Art & Craft Beer Fest comes to Florence

The Florence Brewing Company and Fremont Center for the Arts are co-hosting Florence’s very first annual fundraising art and craft beer festival on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The event will host live music, art classes, vendors and more set up streetside to raise money for the Fremont Center for the Arts.

The line-up of events are as follows:

12 pm.–Rock painting station for kids begins at 12 p.m.

2 p.m.–Red Earth Knots Macrame Class

2 p.m.-6 p.m.–Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show plays Colorado Rock live

Expect vendors such as Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap, Reggae Pot Xpress and others as well as various beer, cider, craft sodas, wine and mixed drinks made available for purchase.

This is a dog-friendly event.

To learn more, please visit the Florence Brewing Company Facebook page here.