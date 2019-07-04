Fireworks take a toll on wildlife across the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Celebrating America’s birthday with a fireworks show is a patriotic staple, but it takes a toll on wildlife, according to park rangers.

“Potentially any wildlife can be affected because it’s not a natural sound,” Cheyenne Mountain State Park Senior Ranger Darcy Mount said.

The flashes of light, smoke, and debris put stress on wildlife, causing heart rates to go up and even a flight response.

“We can see babies and mommas running across the road,” Mount said. “Think about fireworks. They don’t know where they are coming from.”

All state parks, including Cheyenne Mountain, ban fireworks at all times. Mount said the ban helps provide both a safe and quiet space for animals and people too.

“This is a place for serenity, not fireworks, and we have such a large military family here and that should always be in your mind,” Mount said.

If you violate the firework ban, you face anywhere from a citation to a court appearance.

“We try to educate people, but when it comes to fireworks, we issue citations,” Mount said. “It’s not worth it, and it’s a fire danger too.”