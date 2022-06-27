PUEBLO, Colo. — According to a late morning Monday update from the Pueblo Fire Department, there are no fire restrictions currently in place for the city. That means some fireworks are allowed in the city.

PFD said that, as always, if a firework explodes or leaves the ground, it is not allowed.

However, the department said, legal fireworks will go on sale in Pueblo Monday, with the caveat that legal use of those fireworks can only occur on July 4 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

PFD said it is still encouraging revelers to attend the professional show at the Riverwalk, where families can “watch a great show, have a bite to eat, and enjoy!”