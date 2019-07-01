Firework safety ahead of Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While the warmer months have been damp and rainy so far, the storms have not washed away fire danger from the Pikes Peak region.

“In a matter of days, we’ve gone from a fire danger of low to a fire danger of high,” said Deputy Fire Marshall Kris Cooper with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The change has come quick, Cooper said, and fire fuels are reaching their prime point of sparking.

“We got a lot of rain and also saw a lot of new growth as far as grasses and small vegetation go,” FOX21 Meteorologist Emily Roehler said. “Those are the first to die when we start heating things back up and dry things back out, which is really what we’re seeing right now.”

As the Fourth of July approaches, Cooper recommends leaving the show to the professionals.

“Anything in the city is illegal,” Cooper said. “If you have to light it, make it fly, explodes, it’s illegal.”

Failure to comply comes with a fine up to $2,500 and jail time up to 180 days.

The city’s fire and police departments will be teaming up for enforcement for the holiday.

“We’re going to have a patrol officer and an inspector pair up in cars together and we’re going to patrol the city,” Cooper said. “Through these patrols, we want to educate the public, but we will be confiscating fireworks and issuing summons to those who are violators of the city law.”

Outside of Colorado Springs, in El Paso County, rules are a little more relaxed. Fireworks that don’t leave the ground, don’t explode, or don’t emit flaming objects, are permitted. Failure to comply with those laws comes with a fine of up to $750 and up to 180 days in jail.