COLORADO SPRINGS — Three fires are burning on Fort Carson with smoke visible.

Fremont County Emergency Management posted about the fires on Facebook just after 5 p.m. Thursday. FCEM said smoke is visible from Fremont County, especially in Penrose, Florence, and Cañon City. They ask that the community refrain from calling to report the smoke. If you see smoke or fire in another location, report it immediately.

This article will be updated.