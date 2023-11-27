(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was on the scene of a crash with a trapped person in southern Colorado Springs.

According to a post by CSFD, at around 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a crash at 9 South Circle Drive near the intersection with Pikes Peak Avenue. CSFD said one person was trapped in the vehicle and crews were working to extricate them.

At about 8:20 a.m. CSFD said the person was removed from the crash and taken to the hospital. CSFD advises drivers to avoid the area as northbound S. Circle Dr. is partially blocked.