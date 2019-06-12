Firefighters conduct live fire training in Ivywild neighborhood

The Colorado Springs Fire Department participated in live fire training Tuesday in southern Colorado Springs.

The training took place on St. Elmo Court, which is in the area of Cheyenne Road and Highway 115, near Ivywild School.

The department said receiving this type of training prepares them for the real thing.

“When we have buildings like these at our disposal to use for training evolutions, it gives us buildings more like you work and live in and that we’re going to encounter on a day-to-day basis out in our districts,” Lt. Ken Anderson said. “That we can actually stretch hose lines into, flow water, light fires inside, and actually perform these tasks on the real buildings.”

The fire department said they were able to use these buildings for the training because they were going to be torn down as part of a construction project.