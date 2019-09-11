Firefighters climb Manitou Incline in honor of 9/11 first responders

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday morning, firefighters from across the state gathered in Manitou Springs to honor the hundreds of first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this day 18 years ago.

We climbed to the top to honor those who did not. Never forget 9/11/01 @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/4asfeez965 — Lauren McDonald (@LaurenMcD_TV) September 11, 2019

A total of 412 first responders, including 343 firefighters, were killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

For the fourth year in a row, our local heroes climbed the Manitou Incline to honor the heroes of 9/11. The first responders made the climb in full gear–more than 60 pounds worth of equipment.

FOX21’s Lauren McDonald and photojournalist Shawn Shanle made the trek with them. Follow the journey in the video above.

Watch the firefighters summit the Incline:

