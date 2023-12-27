(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has determined that the fire that sparked in the Majestic Building on East Bijou Street in December was accidental.

The fire started on the morning of Dec. 4, with fire crews responding just after 9:45 a.m. to the corner of 15 East Bijou on a report of a structure fire.

CSFD said when crews arrived, there were initially no outward signs of a fire. However, once inside the building, crews were met with heavy smoke. The majority of people in the building had already evacuated, CSFD said, though crews still had a hard time locating the fire.

Eventually the source of the fire was located, and CSFD said it had spread to a space in-between the ceiling of the first level and the floor of the second level, referred to as the “void space” in older buildings.

Courtesy: Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said the fire was under control at 11:09 a.m., a little over an hour after the initial report. Multiple stores and businesses were forced to close due to smoke damage, some that remain closed pending smoke damage abatement.

Thankfully, no one was injured due to the fire. The building suffered heavy smoke damage, causing several bars and restaurants, as well as boutiques to close their doors. Some are still wrestling with damaged inventory.

CSFD said the cause was determined to be accidental, due to an electrical problem associated with a kitchen refrigerator appliance.