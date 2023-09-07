(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — Pueblo West Metropolitan District has announced the groundbreaking of Pueblo West Fire Station number 2 on Friday, Sept. 8.

The new station will be at 715 South McCulloch Boulevard West and is expected to take 9 months to complete. It is expected to open in May 2024.

This is a milestone that has been achieved through the unwavering support of our community… This project is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together, prioritizing public safety and community partnerships.

Pueblo West Fire Chief Brian Caserta

Pueblo West says the construction of the station is funded by a voter-approved ballot Issue 6A which will fund the station and various department needs including staffing.