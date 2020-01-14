Fire started in hay bales transported on a trailer in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo — Fire crews, from several agencies including Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Bureau, were sent out to Hwy 96 Monday in East Pueblo for a hay bale fire.

Police say they responded to a fire in hay bales that were being transported on a trailer along Hwy 96 in Eastern Pueblo County Monday afternoon.

Courtesy: CSP Pueblo

Firefighters were able to unload some of the smoldering bales carefully, and crews worked to extinguish the bales.

No injuries were reported.

Hwy 96 east of Pueblo is open, but police warn to drive with caution in the area as crews still on scene are mopping up and monitoring due to expected winds.