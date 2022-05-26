PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — After being under fire restrictions for more than a month, Pueblo County has announced that its stage one restrictions have been lifted.

Still, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to stay mindful of wildfire prevention practices.

Some things to remember are:

Dispose of all smoking materials in a safe manner

Clear dead leaves from property

Clear tree branches from property

Remember, fire restrictions are still in place in many other areas of the state. You can check for those on this website.