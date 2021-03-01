Fire restrictions lifted for unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Stage One fire restrictions that have been in effect for unincorporated El Paso County since last March will be lifted Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the restrictions will be lifted starting at noon. However, they still request that you contact your local fire department before engaging in any open burning.

“Our county has various topographical features where some terrain may experience large amounts of moisture but other portions remain dry and may have a higher risk of fire,” the sheriff’s office said. “A few of the Fire Districts out east along the County border particularly, request that you remain extremely cautious with the use of any flame producing device and or fire.”

Since October, all of Colorado has been classified as experiencing “Moderate” drought or higher. We’ve finally broken that streak with a small portion returning to “Abnormally Dry” as of the latest Drought Monitor update last week.

Although “Abnormally Dry” is a category on the Drought Monitor, it only signifies that the area is at risk of drought. This means that after about four months of 100% drought, a small area of Colorado is finally “drought-free,” but not yet out of the woods.

“While the restrictions will be lifted, we continue to stress using caution when using any open fire and or flame producing devices,” the sheriff’s office said. “Always keep a safe area for their use and make sure you keep fire suppression items available.”