Fire restrictions in place for unincorporated El Paso County

Picture of fire off Blaney Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Stage one fire restrictions are now in place for the unincorporated areas surrounding Colorado Springs.

Due to continued dry conditions, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder has ordered stage one fire restrictions for all unincorporated areas of El Paso County. The restrictions go into effect immediately.

The following activities are prohibited under stage one restrictions:

Open burning, except: fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; and charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private homes in areas cleared of all flammable materials.

The sale or use of fireworks.

Outdoor smoking, except: within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The restrictions are in effect until further notice.

A stage one burn ban is also in effect in Teller County.