Fire reported in central Colorado Springs building

Crews respond to a fire Tuesday morning at the former Zorbadillo’s restaurant near Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire in a closed restaurant building in central Colorado Springs.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. in the building at 604 South Union Boulevard, on the south side of Prospect Lake. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the building, which used to be Zorbadillo’s restaurant.

Firefighters said one possible burn injury was reported. No other details were immediately available.

