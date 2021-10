EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A fire burning near the 19000 block of Birdseye View in Peyton has prompted an evacuation order.

MANDATORY EVACUATION: One mile around Birdseye View is under a Mandatory Evacuation. Notice due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Mandatory evacuation at this time. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. pic.twitter.com/a5LS2n3zkD — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021

The area within two miles of the fire is under mandatory evacuation.

EPSO is reporting multiple emergency responders are on scene to assist with evacuations. They are urging evacuees to move south.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking those in the area to call 911 only if they are in immediate danger.