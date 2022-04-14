UPDATE: Triple B Ranch Road and Red Rocks area is now under a Pre-Evacuation Notice.

Pre-evacuation area from Peak Alerts

UPDATE: Evacuation is now mandatory. Area North of Mills Ranch Road 1 mile and East of Sour Dough Road 1 Mile past Lovell Gulch Road.

Mandatory evacuation area from Peak Alerts

WOODLAND PARK — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) reported a fire burning in Woodland Park just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

TCSO posted the update on their Facebook page. Fire officials are currently working the fire, which has burned between three to five acres. They are battling strong winds in the area.

Residents north and east of 516 Mills Ranch Road should be prepared to evacuate.

No cause of the fire has been determined.

This story will be updated.