Fire erupts inside seemingly vacant home near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation is underway after a seemingly empty house caught on fire overnight near Memorial Park.

Around 1:35 Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs firefighters were called to 935 E Vermijo Ave, which is less than a mile away from Memoria Park.

When they arrived, they found a single family home fully engulfed in flames. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the fire was quickly put out.

Early reports revealed the home was vacant; a search of the property revealed no victims or injuries.