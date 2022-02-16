Fire erupts inside seemingly vacant home near Memorial Park

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation is underway after a seemingly empty house caught on fire overnight near Memorial Park.

Around 1:35 Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs firefighters were called to 935 E Vermijo Ave, which is less than a mile away from Memoria Park.

When they arrived, they found a single family home fully engulfed in flames. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the fire was quickly put out.

Early reports revealed the home was vacant; a search of the property revealed no victims or injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local