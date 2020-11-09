Fire destroys Pueblo County home

A home was destroyed in a fire on Overton Road in northern Pueblo County Monday morning. / Photo courtesy Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Two residents were able to safely escape a fire that destroyed their home in northern Pueblo County Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the fire started around 5:15 a.m. at a home on Overton Road north of Pueblo. An alarm company notified dispatch of the fire, and when firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies said the two residents were able to safely evacuate the home. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office volunteer fire team got to the fire first, then requested mutual aid from the Pueblo West and Pueblo fire departments. It took crews nearly two hours to put out the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said an attached garage and a car were also destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators believe it was accidental.