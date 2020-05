MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A dog was killed and a home was destroyed in an explosion and fire early Friday morning, according to the Manitou Springs fire department.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. at a home on Pawnee Avenue. Firefighters said the two residents escaped without injury. Their pet dog was killed.

Firefighters said it appears an explosion sparked the fire, but the cause of the explosion and the fire remains under investigation.