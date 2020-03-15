Fire destroys home of retired Colorado Springs Officer and family

COLORADO SPRINGS— The home of former Colorado Springs Police officer Chris Brown was destroyed after a fire broke out on Thursday.

According to Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire has been ruled as accidental.

Both CSFD and the Black Forest Fire Department helped put out the fire.

Brown’s wife, Cierra, is the sister of fallen El Paso County Sheriff Detective Micah Flick.

The family lost everything in the house fire, including their three dogs.

In response, a GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

7053 Leaf Wood Ct #defensivefire Crews called a defensive fire attack after partial roof collapse. @BlackForestFD also on scene assisting in fire attack pic.twitter.com/qYcH2mEWL2 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 12, 2020