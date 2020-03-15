1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Cathedral Rock Church Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Friendship Assembly of God Gateway Presbyterian Huerfano Re-1 Pikes Peak Christian Church Pueblo Christian Center Redemption Hill Church Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue

Fire destroys home of retired Colorado Springs Officer and family

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS— The home of former Colorado Springs Police officer Chris Brown was destroyed after a fire broke out on Thursday.

According to Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire has been ruled as accidental.

Both CSFD and the Black Forest Fire Department helped put out the fire.

Brown’s wife, Cierra, is the sister of fallen El Paso County Sheriff Detective Micah Flick.

The family lost everything in the house fire, including their three dogs.

In response, a GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local