The Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a crash on July 5, 2022.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a serious wreck under the Woodmen and I-25 bridge on Tuesday morning.

CSFD reported they were working to free “trapped parties,” though there is no further information on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries.

As of 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, westbound lanes of Woodmen were blocked in the area. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes until futher notice.

