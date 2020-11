COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There is no threat to the public as firefighters investigate a nitric acid leak on Nevada Avenue, according to the fire department.

Crews responded to the leak around 11 a.m. It’s on North Nevada Avenue south of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The fire department said 20 firefighters, including eight hazmat technicians, responded to the leak.

The fire department said protection is in place at a few nearby businesses, but there is no concern to the community.