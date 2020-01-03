Fire damages northern Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A northern Colorado Springs restaurant was damaged in a fire Friday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fire started around 10 a.m. at the Carrabba’s on Campus Drive, which is just east of the Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road interchange. Police said smoke was visible from a distance.

Firefighters got the fire under control by 10:40 a.m. Crews remain on the scene to overhaul and investigate the cause of the fire. There’s no word yet on how much damage it caused.

No injuries were reported.

