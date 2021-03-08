Fire crews on site of transfer station fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a trash fire inside a transfer station Monday evening.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted just before 7:45 p.m., they responded to 1965 Commercial Boulevard, Waste Management – Colorado Springs Transfer Station, for a reported “large trash fire”.
According to CSFD officials, they have the fire knocked down and contained but are waiting for larger and heavier equipment to spread the trash and confirm its containment.
This article will be updated.