Fire crews on site of transfer station fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a trash fire inside a transfer station Monday evening.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted just before 7:45 p.m., they responded to 1965 Commercial Boulevard, Waste Management – Colorado Springs Transfer Station, for a reported “large trash fire”.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 1965 COMMERCIAL BL; WASTE MANAGEMENT for a reported fire in the transfer building (large trash fire). Crews are setting up for defensive fire operations — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 9, 2021

According to CSFD officials, they have the fire knocked down and contained but are waiting for larger and heavier equipment to spread the trash and confirm its containment.

