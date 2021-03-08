Fire crews on site of transfer station fire in Colorado Springs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a trash fire inside a transfer station Monday evening.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted just before 7:45 p.m., they responded to 1965 Commercial Boulevard, Waste Management – Colorado Springs Transfer Station, for a reported “large trash fire”.

According to CSFD officials, they have the fire knocked down and contained but are waiting for larger and heavier equipment to spread the trash and confirm its containment.

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local